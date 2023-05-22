Insider Selling: Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Major Shareholder Sells $1,035,000.00 in Stock

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Ald Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,989,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lottery.com Trading Down 2.7 %

LTRY opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. Lottery.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

Get Lottery.com alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Lottery.com during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Lottery.com by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 500,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 320,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lottery.com by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 758,217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lottery.com by 3,714.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 92,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lottery.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc, a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.