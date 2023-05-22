Khandpur K. Ashish Sells 9,432 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE MMM opened at $99.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 20.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

