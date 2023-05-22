Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CFO Renee D. Gala Sells 6,000 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $134.27 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $125.36 and a one year high of $163.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on JAZZ. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,048,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 727,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,905,000 after purchasing an additional 409,241 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 340,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after acquiring an additional 337,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after acquiring an additional 303,256 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

