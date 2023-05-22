indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) President Sells $900,000.00 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) President Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ichiro Aoki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $811,000.00.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of INDI opened at $8.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 5.64. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 102.77%. The business had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

INDI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INDI. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 38,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,162,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

