Insider Selling: Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) CAO Sells $861,300.00 in Stock

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $60.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.80. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $70.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,987,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,753,000 after buying an additional 107,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,373,000 after acquiring an additional 111,712 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 27.8% during the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,869,000 after buying an additional 376,228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,410,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 129,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,847,000 after acquiring an additional 55,458 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

