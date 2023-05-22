Insider Selling: Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) CAO Sells $861,300.00 in Stock

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Weatherford International Price Performance
NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $60.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.80. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $70.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.
Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weatherford International
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.
Weatherford International Company Profile
Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weatherford International (WFRD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.