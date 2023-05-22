Insider Selling: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Insider Sells $1,090,750.00 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $1,090,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

On Monday, May 15th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $1,088,000.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $1,078,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,074,000.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $204,725.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,061,250.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $1,052,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 6,171 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $259,367.13.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of RYAN opened at $44.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average is $41.00. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 3.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.