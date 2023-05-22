Insider Buying: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Buys $1,210,745.81 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 78,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $1,210,745.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,538,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,036,447.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,659 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $330,949.52.

On Thursday, May 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,725 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $631,237.50.

On Monday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 66,388 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,997.28.

On Friday, May 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,711 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $772,011.83.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,395 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $68,166.45.

On Monday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 58,063 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $903,460.28.

On Thursday, April 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 65,194 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $993,556.56.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ECAT opened at $15.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter worth $179,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 80,127 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 55.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

