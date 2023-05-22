Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Truist Financial

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.14.
Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.28.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
