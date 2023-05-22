Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Truist Financial

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. FMR LLC raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 1,847.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,199,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,867 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $20,817,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 32.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,703 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

