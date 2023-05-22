Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $112.00 at Susquehanna

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $125.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Applied Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.96.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $126.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $132.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.48.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 54.45% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.