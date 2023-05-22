Toro (NYSE:TTC) Research Coverage Started at CL King

CL King began coverage on shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TTC. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.25.

NYSE TTC opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.64. Toro has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Toro will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

In related news, VP Renee J. Peterson sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $2,917,385.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,358.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Renee J. Peterson sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $2,917,385.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,324,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,885,000 after acquiring an additional 33,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 903,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Toro by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,274,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,336,000 after buying an additional 207,532 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,191,000 after acquiring an additional 64,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Toro by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,337,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,034,000 after acquiring an additional 419,898 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

