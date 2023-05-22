Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nabors Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $91.00 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $193.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.67 and its 200-day moving average is $142.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,152,000 after buying an additional 136,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,173,000 after buying an additional 59,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nabors Industries by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after purchasing an additional 63,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nabors Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,604,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after buying an additional 143,840 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

