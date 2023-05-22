Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nabors Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.00.
Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $91.00 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $193.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.67 and its 200-day moving average is $142.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
