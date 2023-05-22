Evercore ISI Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $135.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $126.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $132.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.11 and a 200 day moving average of $111.48.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 54.45%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 12.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 55.4% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 271,087 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after buying an additional 96,587 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 45.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

