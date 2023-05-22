Bank of America Raises R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target to $22.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RCM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.44.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

R1 RCM stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -73.30, a PEG ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.84. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at R1 RCM

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $327,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 243,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee Rivas bought 71,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $999,714.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,714.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 67.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2,483.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

Featured Articles

