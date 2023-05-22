BMO Capital Markets Trims CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Target Price to $64.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.56.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $58.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.29. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $396,880. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

