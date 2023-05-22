Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FTCH has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.46.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Price Performance

NYSE:FTCH opened at $4.98 on Friday. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 63.59% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $629.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Farfetch by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 240,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Farfetch by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 179,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Farfetch by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 823,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 455,119 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,874,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Farfetch by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.