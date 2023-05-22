Piper Sandler Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $15.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.14.

LSPD opened at $13.33 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

