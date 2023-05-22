Piper Sandler Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $15.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.14.
Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 2.5 %
LSPD opened at $13.33 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.28.
About Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
