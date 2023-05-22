Royal Bank of Canada Raises Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target to $83.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.89.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $69.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.30.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 3.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Legend Biotech by 1.2% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Legend Biotech by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Legend Biotech by 1.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

