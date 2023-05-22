Piper Sandler Cuts IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $24.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IBEX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IBEX from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IBEX from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IBEX from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.
IBEX Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of IBEX stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86. IBEX has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $31.40.
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
