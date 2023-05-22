Piper Sandler Cuts IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $24.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IBEX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IBEX from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IBEX from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IBEX from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86. IBEX has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $31.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in IBEX by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in IBEX by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IBEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IBEX by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

