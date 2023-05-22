MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.
MXL has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.
NYSE:MXL opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.92.
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
