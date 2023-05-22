MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MXL has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:MXL opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Trading of MaxLinear

About MaxLinear

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 26.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.