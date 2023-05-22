The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $328.17.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $255.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.63. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.11 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

