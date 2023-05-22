SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,500

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZYGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,200 ($27.56) to GBX 2,500 ($31.32) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt started coverage on SSE in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,082.00.

SSE stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. SSE has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

