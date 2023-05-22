Truist Financial Raises Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $95.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TRGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

TRGP opened at $70.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.18. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

