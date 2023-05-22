Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target Raised to C$7.25

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE FSM opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $994.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth $30,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.