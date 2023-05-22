Markel (NYSE:MKL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,516.67.
Markel Stock Up 0.7 %
MKL opened at $1,359.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,309.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,318.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 0.78. Markel has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,458.56.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Markel by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 12.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Markel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 58,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
Markel Company Profile
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
