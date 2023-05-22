Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) to Hold

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGRGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $7.67 to $6.32 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

TIGR opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $369.53 million, a P/E ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 1.35. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $63.85 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UP Fintech by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 51,577 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in UP Fintech by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UP Fintech by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 128,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in UP Fintech by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 56,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

