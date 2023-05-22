GMS (NYSE:GMS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GMS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GMS opened at $64.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity at GMS

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that GMS will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $594,064.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,018 shares of company stock valued at $784,983 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GMS

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of GMS by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.