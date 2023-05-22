Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
Mueller Industries Stock Performance
MLI opened at $78.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.76. Mueller Industries has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.09.
Mueller Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.
Insider Activity at Mueller Industries
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Industries
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLI. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.
About Mueller Industries
Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.
