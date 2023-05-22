Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Applied Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.96.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $126.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.11 and its 200-day moving average is $111.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $132.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 54.45% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $38,700,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Applied Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after buying an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.