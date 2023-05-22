Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IVA. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Inventiva from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.
Inventiva Stock Performance
Shares of IVA opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Inventiva has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $11.75.
Institutional Trading of Inventiva
Inventiva Company Profile
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
