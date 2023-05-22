Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVAGet Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IVA. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Inventiva from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Inventiva Stock Performance

Shares of IVA opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Inventiva has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

Institutional Trading of Inventiva

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Inventiva by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inventiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Inventiva by 91.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Inventiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 21.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inventiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.