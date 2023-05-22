Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IVA. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Inventiva from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Inventiva Stock Performance

Shares of IVA opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Inventiva has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

Institutional Trading of Inventiva

Inventiva Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Inventiva by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inventiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Inventiva by 91.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Inventiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 21.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

