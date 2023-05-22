Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder Sells $335,000,001.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AppLovin Trading Up 0.2 %
APP stock opened at $25.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -114.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.
AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $715.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.58 million. AppLovin had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AppLovin by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 30,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AppLovin by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in AppLovin by 43.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AppLovin by 802.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,227 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
