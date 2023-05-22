Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder Sells $335,000,001.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AppLovin Trading Up 0.2 %

APP stock opened at $25.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -114.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $715.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.58 million. AppLovin had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AppLovin by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 30,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AppLovin by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in AppLovin by 43.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AppLovin by 802.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,227 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Stories

