Insider Selling: Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Director Sells $2,054,800.00 in Stock

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $104.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.32 and its 200 day moving average is $109.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $130.66.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.