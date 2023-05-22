Breaker Resources NL (ASX:BRB) Insider Sells A$1,834,095.36 in Stock

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

Breaker Resources NL (ASX:BRBGet Rating) insider Peter Cook sold 3,821,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.48 ($0.32), for a total transaction of A$1,834,095.36 ($1,230,936.48).

Peter Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 12th, Peter Cook 2,000,000 shares of Breaker Resources stock.

Breaker Resources Price Performance

Breaker Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Breaker Resources NL discovers, develops, and explores for gold and copper deposits in Western Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Lake Roe, Ularring Rock, and Manna Lithium projects comprising one mining lease and twelve exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,000 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Breaker Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breaker Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.