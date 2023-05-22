boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BHOOY. Bank of America lowered boohoo group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Peel Hunt raised boohoo group to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 43 ($0.54) in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered boohoo group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.13.

boohoo group Price Performance

Shares of BHOOY stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93.

About boohoo group

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

