Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $2,272,320.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $2,272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,106.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $465,200.00.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $95.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.83 and its 200-day moving average is $86.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

DIOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Diodes during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

