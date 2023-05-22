Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $2,272,320.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $2,272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,106.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $465,200.00.
Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $95.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.83 and its 200-day moving average is $86.48.
DIOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Diodes during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.
