Insider Selling: Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Major Shareholder Sells $5,297,600.00 in Stock

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) major shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 560,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $5,297,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,211,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,458,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Down 16.3 %

BLPH stock opened at $7.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $82.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLPH. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares during the period. 11.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Featured Stories

