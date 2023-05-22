Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) CEO Sells $2,922,880.00 in Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $79.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $80.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 2.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

