Insider Buying: Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Major Shareholder Buys $3,086,275.50 in Stock

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 103,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $3,086,275.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,934,434 shares in the company, valued at $146,503,345.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 5,850 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $173,979.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 113,973 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,180,986.43.

On Friday, May 12th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 71,027 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,346.31.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 75,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,955,250.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,775,500.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 33,711 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $799,624.92.

NYSE BFH opened at $30.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $55.87.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,464,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,669,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Bread Financial by 2,548.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,667,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,891,000 after buying an additional 2,567,157 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,807,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BFH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

