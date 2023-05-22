Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Director Sells $6,055,000.00 in Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) Director Robert L. Graves sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $6,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,342,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,831,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sovos Brands Stock Down 2.0 %

SOVO opened at $17.31 on Monday. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sovos Brands by 29.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

