Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $1,453,506.56 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $1,453,506.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132,914 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $11.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of -90.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.85. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $12.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.
Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
