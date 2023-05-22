Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $1,453,506.56 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $1,453,506.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132,914 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $11.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of -90.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.85. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $12.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,395,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

