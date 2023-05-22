NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Chairman Sells $11,754,000.00 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total transaction of $11,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,016,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,846.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,986.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5,657.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,119.19.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $116.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 423.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,956.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

