OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra Sells 15,000 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,757,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
OSI Systems Trading Down 0.5 %
OSI Systems stock opened at $116.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $121.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.
OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
