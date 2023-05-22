OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra Sells 15,000 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,757,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OSI Systems stock opened at $116.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $121.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $13,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $6,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in OSI Systems by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in OSI Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

