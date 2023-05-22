Head to Head Survey: Grove Collaborative (GROV) versus The Competition

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Grove Collaborative to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative’s competitors have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grove Collaborative and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grove Collaborative $321.53 million -$87.71 million -0.39 Grove Collaborative Competitors $22.75 billion -$177.94 million 17.80

Profitability

Grove Collaborative’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Grove Collaborative. Grove Collaborative is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Grove Collaborative and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove Collaborative -17.65% -423.09% -38.75% Grove Collaborative Competitors -15.78% -58.34% -12.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Grove Collaborative and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove Collaborative 0 0 3 0 3.00 Grove Collaborative Competitors 192 1175 3507 49 2.69

Grove Collaborative currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 454.20%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 27.36%. Given Grove Collaborative’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grove Collaborative competitors beat Grove Collaborative on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products. The company offers health and wellness products, such as air purifiers, condoms, sun care and tanning products, vitamins and supplements, and treatments and preventions products; pet care products; indoor gardening products, garden tools and accessories, grow kits, plant seeds, gardening soils, fertilizers and lawn care products, and insecticides. It offers its products through retail channels, third parties, and direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

