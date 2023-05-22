Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives $74.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.64.

PNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

