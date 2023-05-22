Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) & City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) Head-To-Head Contrast

City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK – Get Rating) and Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares City Bank and Unity Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Bank N/A N/A N/A Unity Bancorp 32.98% 17.03% 1.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares City Bank and Unity Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Unity Bancorp $108.78 million 2.04 $38.46 million $3.70 5.95

Analyst Recommendations

Unity Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than City Bank.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for City Bank and Unity Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Unity Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Unity Bancorp has a consensus target price of $31.75, suggesting a potential upside of 44.32%. Given Unity Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Unity Bancorp is more favorable than City Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of City Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats City Bank on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Bank

City Bank engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers regular and interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded on October 23, 1973 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, WA.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, NJ.

