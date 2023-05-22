APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives $47.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.00. APA has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that APA will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 3,173.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

