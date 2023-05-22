iHuman (NYSE:IH) vs. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) and iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and iHuman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A iHuman 10.98% 15.51% 9.06%

Volatility & Risk

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a beta of -0.51, meaning that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iHuman has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A iHuman 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and iHuman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of iHuman shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.6% of iHuman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and iHuman’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $23.05 million 1.25 -$1.40 million N/A N/A iHuman $142.89 million 1.36 $15.92 million $0.30 12.13

iHuman has higher revenue and earnings than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Summary

iHuman beats Skillful Craftsman Education Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 642 courses covering mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 12 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services; and cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. In addition, it provides financial education services through financial investment educational platform, which offers global securities market, basic securities knowledge, fundamental analysis, and technical analysis courses; and flexible employment service by providing recruitment outsourcing services for employer's permanent staff hires. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, the People's Republic of China.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, and iHuman Readers. It also provides intellectually stimulating materials, including books, interactive materials, and smart devices that develop children's abilities in speaking, critical thinking, independent reading, and creativity. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

