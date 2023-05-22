Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) PT Lowered to GBX 590 at Morgan Stanley

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 600 ($7.52) to GBX 590 ($7.39) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.77) to GBX 610 ($7.64) in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. AlphaValue cut Glencore to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 675 ($8.46) to GBX 625 ($7.83) in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $605.00.

Shares of GLNCY opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. Glencore has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is an increase from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

