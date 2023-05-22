Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEVA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aeva Technologies from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Aeva Technologies Trading Down 11.8 %

Shares of AEVA opened at $0.97 on Monday. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,552.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 133,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 78,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

