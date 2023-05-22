Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.08.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Delek US stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Delek US has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82.
Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.31. Delek US had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek US will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Delek US’s payout ratio is 21.05%.
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.
