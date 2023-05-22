IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 30

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 30 ($0.38) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

IQE Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of IQE stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. IQE has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.68.

About IQE

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

