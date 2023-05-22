IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 30

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 30 ($0.38) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
IQE Trading Up 8.7 %
Shares of IQE stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. IQE has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.68.
About IQE
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IQE (IQEPF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.